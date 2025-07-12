Tamashi Ramen celebrates 10 years with Japanese cultural takeover event in Norman

Tamashi Ramen is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a five-day takeover in Norman, featuring a guest chef from Japan serving authentic miso ramen.

By: Graham Dowers

One of Oklahoma’s most beloved ramen restaurants is marking its 10th anniversary with a unique five-day celebration. Tamashi Ramen House is hosting its second annual “Tamashi Takeover” in Norman, welcoming a guest chef and culinary team from Japan for a full menu transformation.

Chef Kaneko from Kanagawa, Japan, and his team of four chefs will take over the Norman Tamashi location next week, serving exclusively their signature dishes. The takeover menu will highlight miso ramen, a Japanese comfort food made from fermented soybeans and a rich tonkotsu (pork-based) broth. None of Tamashi’s regular menu items will be served during the event.

“Tomashi means soul,” said co-founder Matt Sebacher, who runs the restaurant alongside his wife Wakana. “In our hopes, we wanted to bring Japanese comfort food here to Oklahomans.”

Tamashi has already sold 2,700 tickets for the event, with the capacity to host up to 5,000 guests across the five days. The special edition miso ramen bowls will include deluxe toppings like roast beef, pork shoulder, pork belly, burdock, seasoned eggs, green onions, and red onions.

Tickets and time slots are available at Tamashi OKC's official website.