Dog alerts couple to overnight apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

A northwest Oklahoma City couple says their dog Opal saved their lives by alerting them to an overnight apartment fire near NW 63rd Street.

Saturday, July 12th 2025, 8:53 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro couple is crediting their dog with saving their lives after an overnight apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the fire broke out while the couple was asleep in their unit near NW 63rd Street and the Northwest Expressway. The residents said their dog, Opal, began barking and woke them up before the situation worsened.

“I don’t know how it would have turned out differently,” one of the residents said. “But she definitely saved us.”

Good Girl 7/12Image Provided By: News 9

Good Girl 7/12Image Provided By: News 9

Fire crews say the blaze spread to nearby electrical wires, leaving at least one resident without power. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 12th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025

July 13th, 2025