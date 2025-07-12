Dog alerts couple to overnight apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

A northwest Oklahoma City couple says their dog Opal saved their lives by alerting them to an overnight apartment fire near NW 63rd Street.

By: Graham Dowers

A metro couple is crediting their dog with saving their lives after an overnight apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the fire broke out while the couple was asleep in their unit near NW 63rd Street and the Northwest Expressway. The residents said their dog, Opal, began barking and woke them up before the situation worsened.

“I don’t know how it would have turned out differently,” one of the residents said. “But she definitely saved us.”

Image Provided By: News 9

Fire crews say the blaze spread to nearby electrical wires, leaving at least one resident without power. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire, and the investigation is ongoing.