Jones man killed by water buffalos

A Jones man is dead after being attacked by two water buffalo he bought on Thursday, according to police.

Friday, July 11th 2025, 10:20 pm

By: Destini Pittman


JONES, Okla. -

A man in Jones is dead after being attacked by two water buffalo, according to police.

Jones police say that the man bought the water buffalo at a stock auction Thursday night.

Police say a man was baling hay with a friend around 8 p.m. Friday when he went to his pasture to water his animals. When the friend hadn’t heard from him for a while, he went to check. But when he arrived at the pasture, a water buffalo blocked his entry. The friend then called the police.

Police responded to the scene and had to put both animals down due to aggressive behavior.

The victim was in his 30s/early 40s, according to police.
