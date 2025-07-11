New SSM Health program aims to prepare future nurses

SSM Health's Aspiring Nurse program hopes to boost the nursing profession in Oklahoma.

By: Tevis Hillis

A new program from SSM Health aims to help nursing graduates launch their careers.

For 27 years, Kerri Bayer has used the adrenaline of being a nurse to care for patients on some of the worst days of their lives, especially in the ICU.

“So we have to interpret, understand, and look at very subtle changes in a patient's outcome and convey that to the physician, so they can make the right decision,” Bayer said.

Bayer’s career has taken her far beyond the bedside. Now, she’s helping launch the Aspiring Nurse Program—an initiative from SSM Health in partnership with Chamberlain University.

“It’s going to start as an online program. It’s a three-year program. The students will come to any of our Saint Anthony ministries or hospitals to complete their clinical check-offs,” she said.

The program will support more than 400 students across four states, including about 70 in Oklahoma. It offers tuition assistance, and students who go on to work at an SSM hospital will also receive help paying off their student loans.

Bayer says the nursing shortage in Oklahoma has been ongoing.

“We have academic institutions who have created capacity. We’ve got lawmakers who have provided ARPA funding to schools,” she said. “We’re really trying to focus on areas that haven’t normally had access to education.”

