How to find the perfect frames for your face
Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to discuss all things fashion.
Friday, July 11th 2025, 6:02 pm
By:
Destini Pittman
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to talk all things fashion.
This week, she shares tips on finding the best sunglasses for your face shape:
- Oval face: Nearly any style of sunglasses will complement your features.
- Round face: Look for square or rectangular frames to add structure.
- Square face: Round or oval frames help soften your angles.
- Heart-shaped face: Look for smaller, less bulky frames to balance your features.
The glasses in this week's Fashion Friday can be found at
- NINE Marine, in Eufala
- Cocobella's, in El Reno
- Paper + More in OKC
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.