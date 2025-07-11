How to find the perfect frames for your face

Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to discuss all things fashion.

By: Destini Pittman

Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to talk all things fashion.

This week, she shares tips on finding the best sunglasses for your face shape:

Oval face: Nearly any style of sunglasses will complement your features. Round face: Look for square or rectangular frames to add structure. Square face: Round or oval frames help soften your angles. Heart-shaped face: Look for smaller, less bulky frames to balance your features.

The glasses in this week's Fashion Friday can be found at