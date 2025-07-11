How to find the perfect frames for your face

Friday, July 11th 2025, 6:02 pm

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Courtney Fisher joins News 9 every other Friday to talk all things fashion.

This week, she shares tips on finding the best sunglasses for your face shape:

  1. Oval face: Nearly any style of sunglasses will complement your features.
  2. Round face: Look for square or rectangular frames to add structure.
  3. Square face: Round or oval frames help soften your angles.
  4. Heart-shaped face: Look for smaller, less bulky frames to balance your features.

The glasses in this week's Fashion Friday can be found at

  1. NINE Marine, in Eufala
  2. Cocobella's, in El Reno
  3. Paper + More in OKC
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9.

