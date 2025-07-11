Controversy Grows Over Norman’s Plan to Build Supportive Housing Near Daycare, Senior Community

The City of Norman is pushing forward with plans to build permanent supportive housing for people transitioning out of homelessness — but the proposed location is drawing sharp opposition from neighbors.

By: Deanne Stein

The site, located between a daycare and a senior living community, 221 Triad Village Drive has ignited concern among nearby residents and business owners who say the location puts vulnerable populations at risk.

“Out of everywhere you could have picked a spot, you pick the worst spot in the city,” said Jasmyn Womack, owner of Middle Earth Learning Center, which sits directly next to the proposed housing site.

Womack says she’s already had parents raise concerns about the plan, and fears it could impact the safety and well-being of the children in her care.

“It’s extremely frustrating, it’s hard, and we’ve had some parents already raise some concerns,” she said.

On the other side of the proposed site is a senior living community, where residents say they are also worried by the city’s plan to build a 12–20 unit apartment complex.

“What were they thinking?” asked Nancy Ashton, who lives next door. “These units will be right under our windows.”

Susan Wilcoxson, whose elderly mother lives at the senior residence, says while she supports solutions for homelessness, this location poses safety risks to the elderly and children.

“I’m all for having something like this somewhere, but not near very vulnerable populations of people — many of whom have no cars. They walk to the grocery store, they bring their pets out to walk,” she said.

City officials, however, say the location was chosen for its proximity to public transportation, stores, and other essential services. They stress that this is not a homeless shelter, but permanent housing for individuals who will be screened, sign leases, and receive on-site support services.

Still, residents like Ashton fear the area will become a central hub for homeless services, changing the character of the neighborhood.

“I don't think it belongs in a residential neighborhood,” Ashton said.

Womack says she has already dealt with incidents of trespassing and has had to call police multiple times in the past year.

“We've already had a few homeless people in our parking lot overnight actually climb into one of our vans already just a couple of months ago,” Womack said.

She is now exploring adding 24-hour security and higher fencing around her daycare.

“Our biggest thing is just keeping them away from seniors and children,” she said.

The city council recently approved the land purchase, but officials say this is just the beginning of the process. There will be opportunities for community input as the project moves forward. A second property across the street was also approved for purchase, but the city clarified it is intended as a backup site and will not be used for homeless housing.