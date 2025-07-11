Thunder releases 2025 preseason schedule

Oklahoma City Thunder unveils 2025 preseason schedule, featuring six games, two at home and four being away

By: News 9, Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled its full 2025 preseason schedule on Thursday, featuring six games—two at home and four on the road.

The Thunder opens preseason play on Oct. 5 against the Charlotte Hornets in Charleston, South Carolina, followed by a back-to-back matchup with the Dallas Mavericks in Fort Worth on Oct. 6. Oklahoma City returns to Paycom Center for its home preseason debut on Oct. 9, once again hosting Charlotte.

The team will then travel to face the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 11 and the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 14, before closing out exhibition play at home against the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Oct. 17.

Notably, this marks just the second time the Thunder will not play a preseason game in Tulsa. The only other seasons Tulsa was left off the schedule were in 2011 due to the NBA lockout and in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, Dan Mahoney, the Thunder’s Vice President of Broadcasting and Corporate Communications, addressed the change:

Since 2008, Tulsa has been an important part of our fan and community outreach. However, due to scheduling obstacles we will not have the opportunity to play a preseason game in Tulsa in 2025.

While disappointed it couldn’t work out this year, we are committed to seeking preseason games next season and beyond. Our Tulsa fans have a 17-year track record of being loyal and passionate about our team, and we are incredibly grateful for that support.

While there will not be a preseason game this season, we continue to explore and plan a variety of year-round community and fan engagement events and opportunities in the Tulsa area. That includes a Field Trip Day Blue game on January 28, 2026 at BOK Center.



