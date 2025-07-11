15th Street Road closure in Edmond starting Monday

A portion of West 15th Street in Edmond will be closed starting Monday for railroad crossing repairs.

Friday, July 11th 2025, 4:00 pm

By: Brandon Coons


EDMOND, Okla. -

A portion of West 15th Street near South Broadway will be fully closed to traffic in Edmond for railroad crossing repairs starting Monday, July 14, 2025.

City officials say the closure is expected to last a minimum of five days with cooperative weather.

They say Burlington Northern Santa Fe will be conducting the work at their crossing with assistance from the Edmond Public Works Department.

All travelers will need to find an alternate route until the work is completed and the crossing can reopen, according to city officials.

15th Street Edmond Railroad Crossing ClosureImage Provided By: City of Edmond
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 11th, 2025

July 12th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 12th, 2025

July 12th, 2025

July 12th, 2025

July 12th, 2025