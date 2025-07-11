How to buy the iconic Thunder Championship Parade photo

Iconic photo of Thunder’s Championship Parade at OKC National Memorial now available for purchase. Celebrate a poignant moment in Thunder history and the 30th anniversary of the Murrah Building bombing.

By: Karl Torp

Photographer Jimmy Do's iconic picture of the Thunder's Championship Parade bus passing in front of the 9:03 gate of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum quickly went viral.

The photo features Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's outstretched arms perfectly framed in front of the gate's opening and cheering fans.

By chance, that particular bus had a #30 in the window, and this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Murrah Building bombing.

Many Thunder fans posted the photo on social media. Others were sent trying to get a copy of the memorable moment to have forever.

That includes me.

I was initially told by the Thunder, which owned the picture, that there were no plans to sell the iconic shot.

The photographer, Jimmy Do, who captured the moment, made no mention of what was coming next.

Now, a couple of weeks later, Thunder fans have the chance to buy their own copy of history.

The Thunder presented the picture to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum this week.

On Wednesday, the Memorial unveiled a new display featuring Do's photo under the title "Hope Wins."

Here's the link, where you can buy the photo in three sizes.

https://memorialmuseum.myshopify.com/products/thunder-parade-photo

