Stillwater Pioneer Booster Club president charged with embezzlement

By: Taylor Jorgensen

The Payne County District Attorney charges the Stillwater Pioneer Booster Club President with embezzlement.

New court documents reveal the CFO of Stillwater Public Schools requested an audit of the Booster Club account to investigate “suspicious withdrawals” by President Britt Weaver between October 2021 and May 2022. Investigators found that Weaver conducted nine transactions that didn’t follow proper protocol during that time. Eight were cash withdrawals, totaling $22,000, and 1 cashier’s check for $1,580.

During an interview in April 2025, Weaver admitted to using the SPBC funds to pay for his daughter’s sorority housing. Court records show Weaver also admitted to circumventing the proper procedure by writing checks from the SPBC account for cash for himself. Weaver offered to refund the entire amount to the SPBC.

Based on the evidence, the Payne County DA filed one embezzlement charge against Weaver. An arrest warrant was also issued on June 30th. No official court dates have been set yet.