Why your cup of coffee could soon cost even more

Incoming 50% tariff on Brazilian imports threatens price hikes on coffee and orange juice in the US. Understand the potential impacts on consumer costs.

By: CBS News

U.S. consumers face sharp price rises on food staples like coffee and orange juice if the Trump administration sticks to its plan to slap 50% tariffs on all imports from Brazil, traders and experts said.

They said the proposed import duty would halt the flow of Brazilian coffee to the United States, its biggest buyer, as neither U.S. roasters nor Brazilian exporters would be able to bridge the price gap resulting from the tariff.

U.S. President Donald Trump launched the new tariff on July 9, raising duty on Brazilian imports to 50% from 10%, effective August 1, despite the U.S. having a $7.4 billion trade surplus with Brazil, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Around a third of the coffee consumed in the U.S., the world's largest drinker of the beverage, comes from Brazil, which shipped 8.14 million 60-kg bags to the United States in 2024, more than 30% more than in 2023, according to Brazil exporter group Cecafe.

More than half of the orange juice sold in the U.S. comes from Brazil, meanwhile, while the South American country also sells sugar, wood products, oil and oil products.

The U.S. produces only a fraction of the coffee it uses, with farms in Hawaii and a few in California, while it has become more dependent on orange juice imports in recent years due to a sharp decline in domestic production due to the "citrus greening" crop disease, hurricanes and spells of freezing temperatures.

A report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this year forecast the U.S. orange harvest would hit an 88-year low in the 2024/25 season while production of orange juice would slump to a record low.