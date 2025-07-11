Fact-checking Ryan Walters’ claims on school lunch funding in Oklahoma

A fact check of Ryan Walters’ school lunch mandate reveals several misleading claims about district budgets, with school leaders disputing his figures and warning that the unfunded directive could lead to cuts in staff and programs.

By: Anna Denison

As the new school year approaches, Oklahoma school districts are scrambling to respond to a surprise directive from the State Department of Education: begin offering free meals to every student without any additional state funding to support it.

More: Oklahoma schools ordered to fund free student meals with no new funding

In a video posted to social media, State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced the unfunded mandate, framing it as a way to end what he called the "triple taxation" of parents. Walters claims Oklahoma families spent $42 million last year out-of-pocket on student meals and says schools should redirect administrative spending to prioritize feeding students.

School leaders across the state say the mandate is unrealistic and accuse Walters of misrepresenting their budgets, thereby placing them in a financial bind just weeks before the start of classes.

Walters then sent out a statewide message accusing school districts of mismanaging funds and refusing to prioritize student meals, and asking parents to sign a petition in support of the mandate.

View the message:

He argued that districts are sitting on large surpluses and are choosing to protect bloated bureaucracies rather than feed kids. He also claimed that parents are ‘triple-taxed’ on feeding students.

But how accurate are these claims?

Are Parents Really "Triple Taxed" for School Meals?

What Walters says:

Parents are taxed three times: through federal taxes, local taxes, and then again by paying for meals in the cafeteria.

Fact Check:

That’s an oversimplification. Yes, public funds (both federal and local) support school nutrition programs through taxes that fund education overall, but not all families pay an invoice for their meals.

More than 300,000 Oklahoma students at 849 schools receive free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federally funded program.

What is CEP?: Advocate warns of cuts to free school meals as federal funding shifts to states

So while some families do pay directly for meals, many don’t. Calling it "triple taxation" paints an incomplete picture.

Surplus Claims: What’s Really in District Budgets?

What Walters says:

Districts like Piedmont, Deer Creek, Bixby, and Broken Arrow have large surpluses, up to $109 million in one case, and can afford to cover all student meals.

Fact Check:

This claim is wrong in some cases and misleading in others.

Take, for example, Piedmont Public Schools. Walters claimed the district had a $17.9 million surplus, but district officials disputed this in a message sent to parents:

“This is untrue. At our July 9 board meeting, our CFO reported a fiscal year '25 cash balance of $6,191,267.20. Piedmont School administrators are unsure where Mr. Walters got the "reported $17.9 million surplus" figure.”

Piedmont also pointed out that some school funds, such as bond money, cannot be legally used for food services.

“We can't imagine Walters would be suggesting that we use bond money to pay for student meals. Using bond money would be a clear violation of the law.”

Even with their actual cash balance, the district says providing free meals would cost over $4 million annually, which they can’t cover without additional funding.

“Unfortunately, our budget cannot absorb this financial impact. We're hopeful that additional funding will become available to help make free meals available to all students in our state.”

Are Districts Choosing Bureaucracy Over Kids?

What Walters says:

Districts are protecting ‘bloated administrations’ instead of using that money to feed students.

Fact Check:

There’s no clear evidence of widespread administrative bloat. Oklahoma law limits administrative spending to 5% of total budgets for districts with more than 1,500 students; districts that exceed this amount could lose state funding.

Some increases in administrative budgets are tied to enrollment growth, inflation, and new reporting or compliance requirements, not unnecessary overhead.

Can Districts Afford Free Meals Without Cuts?

What Walters says:

Districts can cover the cost of meals and won’t need to fire teachers or cut programs.

Fact Check:

Lawmakers across the state disagree. They say mid-year mandates like this are not feasible. Budgets were finalized on July 1, and most districts did not budget for free meals for all students.

“If this was a real vision for our state superintendent, then this should have been discussed six months ago,” Rep. Ellen Pogemiller (D-Oklahoma City) said. “District budgets are already set.”

More: Statewide school meal mandate raises concerns over funding and implementation

Without additional funding from the state or federal government, districts say they'd be forced to cut staff or student programs to comply.

"The state hasn't paid for this in the past. They don't have that built into their budget, and if they built that in, that means other services are cut, or taxes are going up," Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, said.

More: Advocate warns of cuts to free school meals as federal funding shifts to states

Walters’ message strikes an emotional chord, but much of the data is misleading or misrepresented.

Here's what’s true: