Pet of the Week: Enoki

Our pet of the week is Enoki!

By: News 9

-

Enoki is a young dog with chill energy and good behavior. She has small bursts of energy on occasion, but is always ready to lounge after an active day.

This dog does very well with cats and other dogs, so socializing isn't an issue for Enoki.

Slow, mindful introductions are always best. Enoki brings joy, laughter, and plenty of affection into every room she enters.

She will be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

Christmas in July at OAK

The OK Humane Society is also hosting a seasonal event for July over at OAK, with a parade, dog house auction, Santa visits and more in their "Christmas in July" event happening July 26 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a $25 parade entry fee, but participation in all events for the day is free. Raising Cane's will also be contributing in the event by matching entry fees up to $2,500.

Whether you’re fostering for a few days or a few weeks, your role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.