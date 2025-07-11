New 'Jaws' documentary celebrates 50 years of impact, influence

Celebrating 50 years of 'Jaws' with a compelling peek behind the scenes in 'Jaws at 50: The Definitive Inside Story'. News 9's Dino Lalli shares his review.

By: Victor Pozadas

If you've seen it, then you understand the fear of open water. Jaws has been seen as a classic for decades, and celebrates it's 50th anniversary this year.

Stephen Spielberg's archives were recovered to make Jaws at 50: The definitive inside story.

"To me, making Jaws was a life-altering experience," said legendary director Stephen Spielberg. "There was nothing fun about making Jaws."

News 9's Dino Lalli dives into the new documentary with a glowing review.

"Let me be honest with you," Lalli said. "This is one of the best documentaries I've ever seen about the making of Jaws."

People have been talking about Jaws, its history and stories about production, but the documentary filmmakers wanted to tackle the subject from a different angle.

"Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau realizes that most people already know the famous stories about the making of the film," Lalli said. "But he wanted to dig deeper into something that hasn't been explored as much, the human experience of making this legendary film."

Bouzereau said people always portray the making of the film to be different from the reality of it. The stakes were high, and production was surviving one day at a time.

"It was potentially going to destroy, you know, the careers of not only the director, but other people involved," he said. "This was serious business."

The film presented by National Geographic is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+