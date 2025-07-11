QDOBA restaurants across Oklahoma launch fundraiser for Texas flood relief

On July 19, QDOBA restaurants across Oklahoma and North Texas will donate a portion of dine-in proceeds to support Texas flood relief through the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country.

By: Anna Denison

QDOBA restaurants across Oklahoma and North Texas are teaming up for a one-day fundraising event to help families impacted by the recent floods in Texas.

The event, called QDOBA CARES, will take place Friday, July 19, at more than 20 participating locations.

A portion of all dine-in proceeds from that day will be donated to the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, a nonprofit organization providing direct relief to flood victims.

“We’re honored to support our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Heather Heimbach, a spokesperson for QDOBA. “QDOBA CARES is our way of rallying our communities to make a meaningful impact — one meal at a time.”

Participating locations include:

Oklahoma City (N Penn, Rockwell, S 104th St, Westgate, 178th) Midwest City Norman (Main, Classen) Edmond (2nd St, East Covell) Moore Shawnee Lawton Yukon (Czech Hall Rd) Mustang Weatherford Ardmore Ft. Worth (Tehama, Bailey Boswell) Keller Wichita Falls

More information and ways to help:

Death toll in devastating Texas flash floods at least 120, dozens still missing

Here's where to donate to help victims of deadly Texas flooding

Bubba's 33 supports flood relief in Kerr County

Oklahoma Task Force 1, Baptist Disaster Relief aids Texas flood response

How Oklahomans can donate to Texas flooding relief

Task Force 1 crews share update from Texas flood zone