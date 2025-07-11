QDOBA restaurants across Oklahoma launch fundraiser for Texas flood relief

Friday, July 11th 2025, 10:48 am
QDOBA restaurants across Oklahoma and North Texas are teaming up for a one-day fundraising event to help families impacted by the recent floods in Texas.
The event, called QDOBA CARES, will take place Friday, July 19, at more than 20 participating locations.
A portion of all dine-in proceeds from that day will be donated to the Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country, a nonprofit organization providing direct relief to flood victims.
“We’re honored to support our neighbors during this difficult time,” said Heather Heimbach, a spokesperson for QDOBA. “QDOBA CARES is our way of rallying our communities to make a meaningful impact — one meal at a time.”
Participating locations include:
More information and ways to help:
