Grady County performers come together for 'Little Shop of Horrors'

Chickasha Community Theatre, the county's premiere non-profit theatre, presents a hit musical and is gearing up for auditions to be in the next production.

Friday, July 11th 2025, 7:47 am

By: Addie Crawford


CHICKASHA, Okla. -

Chickasha Community Theatre is a non-profit organization with a mission of advancing the culture of the surrounding area by providing theatrical productions to the community.

The Washita Theatre in Chickasha is the venue for the Chickasha Community Theatre shows.

Little Shop of Horrors

Inspired by Roger Corman’s 1960 film, the story centers around Seymour, a timid employee at a flower shop, his love interest Audrey, her cruel dentist boyfriend, and a mysterious, flesh-eating plant that puts them—and the entire world—in danger.

2025's Future Shows and Auditions

The Elephant Man shows are set for September 4-7, and auditions are from July 14-15.

Fiddler On The Roof's production is showing November 20-23, and auditions run from September 8-9.

Performances

Shows are July 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and July 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Washita Theatre in Chickasha.

Tickets

You can buy tickets available at Jay's Jewelry, online at chickashatheatre.org, or at the door beginning one hour before showtime.

With a donation of any amount, guests are able to take a picture with the Audrey II plant on stage.

Addie Crawford
Addie Crawford

Award-winning journalist Addie Crawford joined News 9 full-time in January 2023. While reporting on weekday mornings, Addie shares positive and fun stories in the community on the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

