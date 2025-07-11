NW OKC road remains closed as crews make emergency repairs to water main

North May Avenue remains closed between Northwest 69th Street and Northwest 72nd Street while Oklahoma City crews make repairs to a water main break.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

A busy road in northwest Oklahoma City will remain closed as crews work to repair a large water main break.

All four lanes of North May Avenue between Northwest 69th Street and Northwest 72nd Street were closed on Wednesday after a nearby water main break forced Oklahoma City crews to make emergency repairs.

A day before the water main break, the Oklahoma City Utilities Department announced a doubling of its capital funding for water line replacements.

Originally, $10 million was annually allotted for replacing water lines, but the city increased that amount to $20 million for this fiscal year, which began on July 1.

In fiscal year 2024, city crews responded to 621 emergency breaks, and by the end of fiscal year 2025, which closed on June 30th, there were a total of 1,101.

The city says shifting ground from weather changes, the ages of the pipes and premature aging of the pipes due to Oklahoma’s highly corrosive soil are some of the main factors for the recent increase.

Once the water main has been repaired, officials say May Avenue will require road repairs due to the damage.

The city anticipates having the road partially reopened by Monday, July 14.

The Utilities Department also says plans are in place to increase investments for water line repairs further to $30 million in fiscal year 2027.