1 injured in NW OKC rollover wreck, vehicle fire

A wreck left one person injured Friday morning in Oklahoma City.

Friday, July 11th 2025, 6:04 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was hurt in a wreck Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a vehicle was traveling north on North Portland Avenue near Northwest 10th Street when the car struck a curb.

After striking the curb, police say the vehicle rolled and came to a rest on top of two cars in the southbound lanes.

Police say one of the vehicles caught fire, but only the driver of the initial vehicle received injuries, which were reportedly minor.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

