Death sentence for William Reece, convicted of 1997 Bethany killing, upheld

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals upheld William Reece’s death sentence for the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston, rejecting claims his confession was coerced.

Friday, July 11th 2025, 5:35 am

By: Christian Hans


The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled to uphold the death sentence for self-proclaimed serial killer and Death Row inmate William Reece.

Reece was sentenced to death in 2021 for the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston in Bethany.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court announced it would review Reece's sentence after his attorneys argued his confession to investigators was coerced. In his confession, Reece admitted to raping and killing Johnston, as well as to killng three others in Texas.

At the time, Reece's attorneys also requested a new trial.

On Thursday, the court ruled that it could not find a reason to reverse Reece's sentence.
