New charge filed against Edmond rideshare driver convicted of sexually assaulting passenger

An Edmond rideshare driver convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger in 2021 is back in court on a new charge.

By: Christian Hans

An Oklahoma City metro rideshare driver convicted of sexually assaulting a passenger in Logan County is facing new rape charges, according to court documents.

Investigators say in 2021, Timothy Greene picked up the victim from an Edmond bar, sexually assaulted her, then left her in someone else's car.

Greene was sentenced to 10 years in that case.

Now, new documents allege Greene also sexually assaulted an underage girl two years before that incident.

Greene is due in court on that charge on July 24.