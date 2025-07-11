2 arrested following deadly Norman apartment shooting

Two arrested after a deadly shooting in Norman Tuesday night that left a 22-year-old man dead, police said.

Friday, July 11th 2025, 4:41 am

By: Christian Hans


NORMAN, Okla. -

Two people are in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in Norman left a man dead, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says a 16-year-old male shot and killed a 22-year-old man during a fight at an apartment complex near 12th Avenue Southeast and State Highway 9.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

A second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Kaydron Hutchins, was also arrested on a complaint of accessory after the commission of a felony.

Both suspects have been booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center.
