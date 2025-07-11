How ‘conscious discipline’ can help parents connect with kids

Sunbeam Family Services therapist Lillie Dutcher shares techniques for improving parent-child relationships through ‘conscious discipline.'

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 9:57 pm

By: Destini Pittman


In this edition of Therapy Thursday, therapist Lillie Dutcher with Sunbeam Family Services discusses how parents and caregivers can strengthen their connection with children.

Dutcher says one effective approach is “conscious discipline.”

“Conscious discipline focuses on the adult first,” she said. “It’s about helping adults learn self-regulation and develop a set of skills they can model for their kids to navigate challenging situations.”

Strategies can be as simple as taking a deep breath.

By regulating your own emotions, Dutcher says, children can learn to do the same through example.

She adds that while the summer months, when kids are home more, can make it harder to practice conscious discipline, doing so can ultimately create space for more play and connection.

For more information about Sunbeam Family Services, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org.
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

