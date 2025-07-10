Oklahoma City Zoo Honors 'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' with Statue

The Oklahoma City zoo creates a bronze statue for child star Gayla Peevey known for the iconic 1953 Christmas song "I want a hippopotamus for Christmas"

By: Mike Glover

It is literally Christmas in July as iconic hippopotamus song will now be a part of the Oklahoma City Zoo forever.

The iconic Christmas song, “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas”, was recorded in 1953 by Oklahoma City child star Gayla Peevey at just 10 years old.

“You know I get calls and letters from Australia, and Canada, and England,” said singer Gayla Peevey.

For Oklahomans the song is extra special.

“Truly it’s not Christmas here in Oklahoma until they hear, I want a hippopotamus for Christmas,” said Peevey.

Kids from everywhere started a fund to purchase the child star her own hippo.

“By Christmas they had enough to buy a live hippo, her name was Mathilda,” said Peevey.

On Christmas Eve 1953 Peevey was trying to figure out what to do with a hippopotamus.

“Of course, we didn’t have room in our garage like the song says, “There’s lots of room for him, in our two-car garage”, no that’s not true,” said Peevey.

So, she donated Mathilda to the Oklahoma City Zoo, ultimately giving the zoo their very first hippopotamus.

“She was happy, she had a mate, they brought I Norm, and they had nine babies,” said Peevey.

In appreciation, the zoo unveiled a bronze statue of Gayla and of course Mathilda appropriately placed in the Pachyderm building

“I had no forewarning, whatsoever, the zoo contacted me a few months ago and said guess what,” said Peevey.

“It was a fun project, I don’t get to sculpt many hippopotamuses,” Oklahoma artist LaQuincey Reed.

Reed was chosen for the statue creation.

“I really do hope that is just brings a smile to people’s faces, because it’s really sweet and it’s a fun story and not a lot of people get a hippopotamus for Christmas,” said Reed.

For a project this significant Reed solicited the help of his sons, Lincoln and Solomon.

“I had to help texture her dress and help texture the hippo,” said Lincoln Reed, LaQuincey Reed’s son

“I was the model for Gayla,” said Solomon Reed, LaQuincey Reed’s son

“Make people smile and have a happier Christmas, what more can you ask,” said Peevey.