New set of testing for 'woke' educators relocating to Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says teachers coming from "woke" states will have to complete a new assessment before they can teach in the state.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Teachers planning to join the education system in Oklahoma will now have to take a special type of assessment.

The testing targets instructors coming from California and New York. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the goal is to keep classrooms a place of learning and not indoctrination. Walters said the testing is for teachers coming from “Woke” states.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and Prager U are currently working on the assessment and said it will focus on three areas.

Knowledge of the Constitution American exceptionalism Biological differences between boys and girls

Why do educators from California and New York have to take this assessment?

“We do not want woke Marxist teachers from California coming in here teaching our kids to hate our country, teaching kids there's 27 genders.” said Walters. “They're teaching that there's no differences between the two genders. That's absurd. That's not true, they're going to lie to our kids and try to indoctrinate them with that kind of nonsense."

What type of questions will be on the assessment?

Instructors can expect to find questions about the biological differences between males and females, and questions about American exceptionalism, and the instructor's knowledge of the Constitution.

When will teachers from California and New York have to take the assessment?

Walters said the assessment is effective immediately; however, OSDE and Prager U are still working on what it will entail.

