New set of testing for 'woke' educators relocating to Oklahoma

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 6:49 pm
Teachers planning to join the education system in Oklahoma will now have to take a special type of assessment.
The testing targets instructors coming from California and New York. Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the goal is to keep classrooms a place of learning and not indoctrination. Walters said the testing is for teachers coming from “Woke” states.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) and Prager U are currently working on the assessment and said it will focus on three areas.
“We do not want woke Marxist teachers from California coming in here teaching our kids to hate our country, teaching kids there's 27 genders.” said Walters. “They're teaching that there's no differences between the two genders. That's absurd. That's not true, they're going to lie to our kids and try to indoctrinate them with that kind of nonsense."
Instructors can expect to find questions about the biological differences between males and females, and questions about American exceptionalism, and the instructor's knowledge of the Constitution.
Walters said the assessment is effective immediately; however, OSDE and Prager U are still working on what it will entail.
RELATED: Ryan Walters launches 'America First' teacher screening for out-of-state educators
July 10th, 2025
May 21st, 2025
April 25th, 2025
July 11th, 2025
July 11th, 2025