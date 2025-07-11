Heartland Flyer will operate for another year following additional funding

Heartland Flyer, Oklahoma's sole passenger rail service, secures funding for an additional year, averting a shutdown in October 2025.

By: Destini Pittman, Elizabeth Fitz

The Heartland will continue to operate for one more year, after originally being slated to end operations on October 1, 2025.

On Thursday, the North Central Texas Council of Governments’ Regional Transportation Council voted to provide $3.5 million in regional toll revenue funds to rail.

Oklahoma leaders are celebrating this win for Oklahoma’s only passenger rail service

Sen. Mark Mann, D-Oklahoma City, said losing this railroad service would have been a loss to Oklahoma and surrounding states.

“Ending the Heartland Flyer would have been a tremendous loss for both states, especially as we’re on the verge of expanding that service in Oklahoma to Kansas and beyond. That’s why I’ve continued to work with advocates in Texas in both the private sector and in government to find a way to keep the Heartland Flyer running,” Mann said. “This vote will keep this important transportation service going.”

The state had been without passenger service for 20 years when a cooperative agreement between Oklahoma and Texas enabled the creation of the Heartland Flyer. The train carried 82,000 in 2024 alone.

Mann and Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, were Senate co-authors of a resolution during the 2025 session calling on Texas to continue funding the train.

"I’m pleased the North Central Texas Council of Governments Regional Transportation Council found a solution to keep the Heartland Flyer running between Fort Worth and Oklahoma,” Coleman said. “Tourism is Oklahoma’s third-largest industry and a major economic driver for communities across the state. This Amtrak route gives Oklahomans more flexibility when planning their travel and offers Texans a convenient way to see what they’ve been missing just across the border.”

Derek Sparks, director of government relations for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, also praised Thursday’s funding vote.

“The Greater OKC Chamber applauds the actions taken today by North Texas communities to advance a positive funding solution that would allow passenger rail service between Oklahoma City and Ft. Worth to remain operational beyond September,” Sparks said. “We appreciate Senator Mann’s leadership and partnership with the business community on efforts to protect this important transportation asset utilized by Oklahomans from Downtown OKC to the Red River.”

In a statement, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said,

"The North Central Texas Council of Governments voted today to provide $3.5 million for the Heartland Flyer, which ensures passenger train service continues operating between Oklahoma City and Ft. Worth, Texas for a year. ODOT appreciates NCTCG for the funding and their passion for passenger rail and will work with the Texas Department of Transportation on next steps.