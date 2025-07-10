Sen. Markwayne Mullin gives Alex Cameron a shoutout for 30th anniversary at News 9

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin honored News 9’s Alex Cameron for his 30 years of reporting, highlighting his impactful work connecting Oklahomans to Washington, D.C.

By: Anna Denison

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin is celebrating a major career milestone for a familiar face at News 9, Alex Cameron, who marks 30 years of reporting and anchoring local news.

More: Q&A with Oklahoma Delegation on passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill

In a statement shared Thursday, Mullin praised Cameron’s decades of service to Oklahomans and his continued work from the nation’s capital, where he serves as News 9’s Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief.

“Congratulations to Oklahoma’s own Alex Cameron as today marks his 30th year of anchoring and reporting the local news for millions of Oklahomans who have tuned in to KWTV – NEWS 9 over the years,” Mullin said. “I particularly appreciate his work in Washington, D.C., which gives lawmakers like me regular opportunities to speak directly with constituents back home. Congrats Alex, and here’s to many more.”

Cameron, who began his career with News 9 in 1995, has reported on everything from major weather events and local elections to international affairs and national policy.

For the past several years, he has led Griffin Media’s Washington Bureau, bringing national stories home with a uniquely Oklahoma perspective.

Cameron’s reporting continues to connect the dots between Capitol Hill and communities across Oklahoma, keeping viewers informed about decisions that impact their daily lives.

More Politics from Alex Cameron:

Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron

Israeli strike on Iran sparks concern from Oklahoma delegation, Lankford emerges as key voice