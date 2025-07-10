Two dead in crash involving Norman school bus and a pick-up truck

Two people are dead and two others are injured following a crash involving a Norman Public Schools bus and a pick-up truck.

By: Victor Pozadas

Two people are dead following a crash involving a Norman Public Schools bus and a pick-up truck on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The Norman Police Department says the crash happened between 84th and 108th Ave NE.

The pick-truck had an adult male and an adult female, who were both pronounced dead at the scene from injuries from the crash, according to NPD.

The school bus had two adults and three children on board, said police. The two adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the children were not injured. This crash is under investigation by NPD and the OUPD Collision Investigation and Reconstruction Team.