Tulsa bar adds more 'Love Island' watch nights due to popular demand

"DVL," a bar and lounge in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District, is expanding their "Love Island" watch party lineup to three nights.
The parties will continue through three of the final four episodes of the season, with Sunday marking the show's finale.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with snacks and drinks available before the 8 p.m. central airtime.
"DVL" is located at 302 South Frankfort Avenue in Tulsa.
According to "DVL's" social media posts, the extra night was added “due to popular demand.” The bar has hosted weekly watch parties since June 24.
"Love Island USA" is a hit reality TV show where singles live together in a villa, forming romantic connections while facing surprise twists and eliminations. New episodes air several nights a week, it’s become a pop culture favorite known for its drama and loyal fan base. The show streams on Peacock and also has a recap episode that streams on Saturdays.
The newest season features a contestant from Oklahoma City, which has helped the show gain even more traction in the Sooner State.
24-year-old Taylor Williams introduced himself to viewers as a cowboy who was riding a horse before he could walk.
This story was written by Hayden Grubbs with contributions by Bella Roddy.
