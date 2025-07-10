Tulsa bar adds more 'Love Island' watch nights due to popular demand

A local bar in Tulsa is adding another night to their "Love Island USA" watch party. Find out how you can join other fans for the season finale Sunday!

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 12:19 pm

By: Bella Roddy


OKLAHOMA -

"DVL," a bar and lounge in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District, is expanding their "Love Island" watch party lineup to three nights.

The parties will continue through three of the final four episodes of the season, with Sunday marking the show's finale.

Where/when can I watch?

Doors open at 7 p.m., with snacks and drinks available before the 8 p.m. central airtime.

"DVL" is located at 302 South Frankfort Avenue in Tulsa.

According to "DVL's" social media posts, the extra night was added “due to popular demand.” The bar has hosted weekly watch parties since June 24.

What is Love Island?

"Love Island USA" is a hit reality TV show where singles live together in a villa, forming romantic connections while facing surprise twists and eliminations. New episodes air several nights a week, it’s become a pop culture favorite known for its drama and loyal fan base. The show streams on Peacock and also has a recap episode that streams on Saturdays.

Who is Taylor Williams?

The newest season features a contestant from Oklahoma City, which has helped the show gain even more traction in the Sooner State.

OKC man to appear on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA' dating show

24-year-old Taylor Williams introduced himself to viewers as a cowboy who was riding a horse before he could walk.

This story was written by Hayden Grubbs with contributions by Bella Roddy.
Bella Roddy
Bella Roddy

Bella Roddy is a Specialty Content Producer originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Griffin Media as a digital producer for News On 6's sister station News 9 in 2023 after graduating from college.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025