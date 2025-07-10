Tulsa bar adds more 'Love Island' watch nights due to popular demand

A local bar in Tulsa is adding another night to their "Love Island USA" watch party. Find out how you can join other fans for the season finale Sunday!

By: Bella Roddy

"DVL," a bar and lounge in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District, is expanding their "Love Island" watch party lineup to three nights.

The parties will continue through three of the final four episodes of the season, with Sunday marking the show's finale.

Where/when can I watch?

Doors open at 7 p.m., with snacks and drinks available before the 8 p.m. central airtime.

"DVL" is located at 302 South Frankfort Avenue in Tulsa.

According to "DVL's" social media posts, the extra night was added “due to popular demand.” The bar has hosted weekly watch parties since June 24.

What is Love Island?

"Love Island USA" is a hit reality TV show where singles live together in a villa, forming romantic connections while facing surprise twists and eliminations. New episodes air several nights a week, it’s become a pop culture favorite known for its drama and loyal fan base. The show streams on Peacock and also has a recap episode that streams on Saturdays.

Who is Taylor Williams?

The newest season features a contestant from Oklahoma City, which has helped the show gain even more traction in the Sooner State.

OKC man to appear on Season 7 of 'Love Island USA' dating show

24-year-old Taylor Williams introduced himself to viewers as a cowboy who was riding a horse before he could walk.

This story was written by Hayden Grubbs with contributions by Bella Roddy.