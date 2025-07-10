Full moon July 2025: When and how to see the 'Buck Moon'

Find out when and where to watch July’s Buck Moon light up the sky—and why this golden full moon has been celebrated for generations.

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 10:44 am

By: Bella Roddy


What Is the Buck Moon?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Buck Moon is July’s full moon, named for the time when male deer begin to grow new antlers.

The Almanac also notes other traditional names such as the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Salmon Moon, reflecting different cultural and seasonal associations.

When Is It at Its Brightest?

The Almanac reports that the Buck Moon will reach peak illumination on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:37 p.m. EDT (3:37 p.m. CDT).

While the exact minute of fullness occurs in the afternoon, the Moon will remain nearly full into the evening and the following night.

When and Where to Watch in Oklahoma

The Buck Moon will appear full from the evening of July 9 through the night of July 10, offering plenty of time to see it.

NASA's skywatching guide recommends observing the Moon as it rises in the southeast shortly after sunset—due to its summer sky path, it'll climb low across the horizon, often displaying a warm golden or orange tint.

How to Watch It

  1. Pick your night: Aim for the evening of July 10, or even the night before or after, for a nearly full view.
  2. Time it right: In Oklahoma, sunset on July 10 is around 8:30 p.m. CDT. Watch for the Moon rising soon afterward.
  3. Find your spot: A clear view of the southeast horizon without trees or buildings makes the best vantage point.
  4. Enjoy the colors: Because of its low angle and atmospheric conditions, the Moon may appear golden or orange as it rises—NASA calls this a hallmark of summer full moons.
Bella Roddy is a Specialty Content Producer originally from Fort Worth, Texas. She joined Griffin Media as a digital producer for News On 6's sister station News 9 in 2023 after graduating from college.

