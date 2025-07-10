Full moon July 2025: When and how to see the 'Buck Moon'

Find out when and where to watch July’s Buck Moon light up the sky—and why this golden full moon has been celebrated for generations.

By: Bella Roddy

What Is the Buck Moon?

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Buck Moon is July’s full moon, named for the time when male deer begin to grow new antlers.

The Almanac also notes other traditional names such as the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, and Salmon Moon, reflecting different cultural and seasonal associations.

When Is It at Its Brightest?

The Almanac reports that the Buck Moon will reach peak illumination on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 4:37 p.m. EDT (3:37 p.m. CDT).

While the exact minute of fullness occurs in the afternoon, the Moon will remain nearly full into the evening and the following night.

When and Where to Watch in Oklahoma

The Buck Moon will appear full from the evening of July 9 through the night of July 10, offering plenty of time to see it.

NASA's skywatching guide recommends observing the Moon as it rises in the southeast shortly after sunset—due to its summer sky path, it'll climb low across the horizon, often displaying a warm golden or orange tint.

How to Watch It