BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical" Debuts With Lyric Theatre

Get ready to feel the earth move under your feet with Lyric Theatre's new production of the inspiring life story of Tony and Grammy award winning artist: Carole King.

By: Addie Crawford

-

BEAUTIFUL traces Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to chart-topping solo artist.

The production features over two dozen hits including "You've Got A Friend", "Up on the Roof", "One Fine Day", and "Natural Woman".

Lyric's cast is set to deliver the high-octane vocals assembled to make King's music soar centerstage this summer.

Performances

-July 8-15, 2025 at The Civic Center, 201 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

-Tuesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2 & 7:30m, Sunday at 2pm

Tickets

You can buy tickets and see the Playbill here.