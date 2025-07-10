BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical" Debuts With Lyric Theatre

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 12:41 pm
BEAUTIFUL traces Carole King's journey from teenage songwriter to chart-topping solo artist.
The production features over two dozen hits including "You've Got A Friend", "Up on the Roof", "One Fine Day", and "Natural Woman".
Lyric's cast is set to deliver the high-octane vocals assembled to make King's music soar centerstage this summer.
Performances
-July 8-15, 2025 at The Civic Center, 201 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
-Tuesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2 & 7:30m, Sunday at 2pm
Tickets
You can buy tickets and see the Playbill here.
