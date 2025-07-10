Oklahomans urged to support local businesses during “Weekend of Local” July 11–13

Oklahomans are encouraged to shop and dine locally during the Weekend of Local, a statewide campaign July 11–13 that celebrates and supports small businesses across the state.

By: Anna Denison

The Independent Shopkeepers Association and community partners across Oklahoma are urging residents to shop and dine locally during this weekend’s “Weekend of Local” campaign, a three-day celebration of small businesses taking place from July 11 to 13.

Launched in 2021, the Weekend of Local is Oklahoma’s homegrown answer to Small Business Saturday. The statewide initiative aims to highlight the value of independent businesses and encourage intentional support of local shops, restaurants, and service providers. Hundreds of businesses are participating this year with sidewalk sales, in-store events, giveaways, special promotions and more.

“The Weekend of Local is one of the most exciting times of the year for small businesses in Oklahoma,” said Cléo Nash, executive director of the Independent Shopkeepers Association. “From Oklahoma City to Tulsa, Ardmore to Woodward, you’ll find shops and restaurants pulling out all the stops. We figured if Amazon gets Prime Days, local businesses deserve a weekend too.”

Organizers say the summer months are often critical for small businesses, and community support can make a measurable difference. According to ISA, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local business stays in the community, compared to just 43 cents when spent at a national chain.

“We all know how big of a financial impact shopping and eating local has on our communities,” Nash said. “Just imagine if, for a whole weekend, everyone in Oklahoma only spent money at locally owned businesses. It would not only help these small businesses thrive, but it would also directly benefit our cities and towns. If any state in the country can take on this challenge, it’s Oklahoma.”

The Weekend of Local is organized in partnership with the Oklahoma Main Street Center, local chambers of commerce, and Main Street programs across the state. The campaign is sponsored by the Made in Oklahoma Coalition.

More information, including participating businesses and events, can be found at the Weekend of Local website.

