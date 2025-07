Oklahoma State Fair officials announce performances from two country stars.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma State Fair officials announced two country stars will perform during this year's event.

Trace Adkins, along with opener Casey Donahew, will have a show inside the newly opened OG&E Coliseum, according to fair officials.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, September 15th at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on July 15.

You can buy tickets here.