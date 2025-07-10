TSA rolls out new military benefits

Changes in TSA policies introduce special initiatives for military service members, including discounted prechecks and preferential lines.

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 9:43 am

By: Victor Pozadas


Along with doing away with its "Shoes-Off Policy", TSA announces new benefits for military members.

The agency unveiled a new initiative for service members including dedicated military lines, precheck discounts, and free precheck for families who've lost loved ones in the line of duty.

For details on eligibility, TSA has the details on their official website.

READ MORE:

KC Will Rogers International Airport travelers welcome TSA's new 'shoes-on' approach

Measles outbreak sparks travel warning from Oklahoma health experts
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 10th, 2025

June 10th, 2025

June 9th, 2025

June 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025