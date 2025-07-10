TSA rolls out new military benefits

Changes in TSA policies introduce special initiatives for military service members, including discounted prechecks and preferential lines.

By: Victor Pozadas

Along with doing away with its "Shoes-Off Policy", TSA announces new benefits for military members.

The agency unveiled a new initiative for service members including dedicated military lines, precheck discounts, and free precheck for families who've lost loved ones in the line of duty.

For details on eligibility, TSA has the details on their official website.

