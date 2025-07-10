Stephens Co. Sheriff investigates attempted kidnapping in Duncan

Stephens County deputies are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a boy escaped a suspect’s car.

By: Christian Hans

The Stephens County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping in Duncan.

The sheriff's office says Leland Musgrove offered the victim, a boy whose age has not been indicated, food and work by inviting the boy into his vehicle.

Investigators say Musgrove then refused to let the victim out of the car.

Deputies say the boy was able to escape the car several miles down the road, then call for help from a nearby home.

Authorities say they do not believe this is the first time this has happened, and are asking anyone who has been approached by Musgrove to report it to the sheriff's office.