Oklahoma Wildcatters return to Paycom Center, set to launch new bull-riding season

The Sooner State's only professional bull riding team comes back to Oklahoma City to compete in its annual homestand from July 11-13 for the 2025 season.

By: Addie Crawford

-

Fresh off the Thunder's NBA Championship, the city's other professional team is gearing up to begin their push for a world title this season.

The Oklahoma Wildcatters, owned by Midwest City’s own Talor Gooch, a professional LIV Golf champion, are under the leadership of bull riding legend and Head Coach J.B. Mauney.

Roster

With a fresh season on the horizon, Head Coach J.B. Mauney has assembled a Championship-contending roster.

The lineup of riders is led by reigning PRCA Champion Josh Frost, two-time PBR World Finals qualifier Cort McFadden and, Brazilian sensation Eduardo Matos. The Wildcatters also return Oklahoman Kase Hitt who is from Dickson.

Opponents

Mauney and the Wildcatters will face three staunch opponents at the Paycom Center: The 2023 PBR Teams Champion Texas Rattlers on July 11, the Arizona Ridge Riders on July 12, and the reigning World Champion Austin Gamblers on July 13.

PBR transforms bull riding from an individual sport into one where riders compete in teams. Each team event features five, five-one-five games daily, with the top scoring team in each game considered the winner.

Last Season

When the Wildcatters made their league debut last year inside Paycom Center, they went 2-1 in game play, with a commanding three-ride score defeat of the Texas Rattlers and a decisive, two-ride score victory over the eventual 2024 PBR Teams Champion Austin Gamblers.

The Wildcatters will face the same three opponents this weekend at Paycom Center.

Mauney's Hall of Fame Induction

Before PBR kicks off in Oklahoma City, Head Coach J.B. Mauney will be inducted into the coveted Ring of Honor and PBR's Hall of Fame at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on July 10th at the annual Heroes & Legends ceremony.

Tickets

To learn more and buy tickets, click here.