FBI looking for more possible victims in Stillwater sex abuse case

FBI searching for more possible victims in connection with a Stillwater child sex abuse case

By: Aniysa Mapp

-

The FBI is searching for more possible victims in a Stillwater child sex abuse case, the agency says.

This week, a federal grand jury charged Lee Clark with producing and possessing child pornography.

According to public records, FBI agents began investigating a computer user requesting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) through a file-sharing website. An investigation into the IP address of the user led authorities to Clark’s home in Stillwater.

FBI agents spoke with officers with the Stillwater Police Department, who alerted the agents of a report involving Clark’s alleged sexual abuse of two minors around 2004.

The FBI also said Clark produced CSAM on at least two occasions and sexually abused minors under the age of 12.

Now, the FBI says it is looking to identify any possible victims and asking those with information to come forward.