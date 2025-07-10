El Reno Public Schools implements cell phone policy driven by Senate Bill 139

El Reno Public Schools amends cell phone policy to align with Senate Bill 139's restrictions on in-school use. Read the full policy.

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 5:55 am

By: Madelyn Fisher


EL RENO, Okla. -

El Reno Public Schools is the latest district to make changes to its cell phone policy.

The changes follow the passing of Senate Bill 139, which prevents students from using personal electronic devices during the school day.

In a post on social media, the district published a release explaining the decision.

"It is important to understand that this new policy is not about punishment, it is about creating the best learning environment possible for all students," the release reads. “Reducing distractions in the classroom supports academic success, student engagement, and stronger social connections.”

Similar to other districts, El Reno’s new policy does make exceptions for emergencies and health monitoring.

