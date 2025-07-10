16-year-old arrested in NE OKC shooting

A 16-year-old has been arrested after a fatal shooting Saturday in northeast Oklahoma City.

By: Sydney Price

-

A 16-year-old has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old girl in northeast Oklahoma City, according to court records.

Oklahoma City Police say a group of teens was gathered early Saturday morning near Northeast 8th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.

Officers say one of the teens was being picked up when a 16-year-old suspect began shooting.

Police say Laililiana Willis was struck by gunfire and later died at the hospital.

The suspect, who has not been named by police at this time, was arrested Wednesday on a second-degree murder complaint.

That suspect is due in court on July 21.