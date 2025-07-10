Driver charged with manslaughter after February fatal DUI crash

A driver has been charged with manslaughter after a fatal crash in February in Oklahoma City.

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 4:25 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City driver accused in a deadly DUI crash in February is now charged with manslaughter, according to court documents.

Investigators say James Brooker admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before crashing into a creek near I-40 and Peebly Road.

Brooker's passenger, Tarren Sorrel, was thrown from the truck and died.

Court documents indicate that witnesses claim Brooker was speeding before he lost control.
