Driver charged with manslaughter after February fatal DUI crash

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 4:25 am
An Oklahoma City driver accused in a deadly DUI crash in February is now charged with manslaughter, according to court documents.
Investigators say James Brooker admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before crashing into a creek near I-40 and Peebly Road.
RELATED: 1 in critical condition after truck crashes into water near I-40 and Peebly Road
Brooker's passenger, Tarren Sorrel, was thrown from the truck and died.
Court documents indicate that witnesses claim Brooker was speeding before he lost control.
July 10th, 2025
July 11th, 2025
July 11th, 2025
July 11th, 2025