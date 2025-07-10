Fatal NW OKC crash under investigation

The cause of death for one person discovered near a northwest Oklahoma City creek on Wednesday is under investigation.

By: Christian Hans

The death of one person in what investigators believe to be a vehicle crash is under investigation, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a scene at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday near Northwest Expressway and Piedmont Road after a car was found in a creek.

After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers also found one person dead.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the person's cause of death.