Fatal NW OKC crash under investigation

Thursday, July 10th 2025, 4:19 am
The death of one person in what investigators believe to be a vehicle crash is under investigation, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called to a scene at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday near Northwest Expressway and Piedmont Road after a car was found in a creek.
After arriving at the scene, OCPD says officers also found one person dead.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the person's cause of death.
July 10th, 2025
July 11th, 2025
July 11th, 2025
July 11th, 2025