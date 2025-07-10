Oklahoma lawmakers react to new National Farm Security Action Plan

Reducing the footprint of foreign owned companies in American agriculture has been debate by state and federal politicians for several years.

By: Matt McCabe

The Trump administration has launched a new initiative to block foreign ownership of American farmland, dubbed the "National Farm Security Action Plan."

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the plan Tuesday, joined by defense and homeland security officials, and politicians from states with high shares of foreign-owned farmland.

"American agriculture is not just about feeding our families, but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries," Rollins said.

The plan includes seven steps for deterring and eliminating foreign influence in all parts of food chain: from research, to farming, to biosecurity.

"Most of these countries absolutely do not allow us to own land in their countries," said Oklahoma House Agriculture Committee Chair Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko. "Why in the world that we allow them to own land in our country?"

Patzkowsky acknowledged, as have federal leaders, differences between foreign ownership from traditional allies or friendly countries, and ownership belonging to adversarial countries.

"You control the people's food, you control the people," said Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, and chair of the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee. "When you let foreign companies come in and purchase this, are we affecting our quality? Because right now, we have the best quality: American farmers and ranchers."

Part of the USDA's plan would include refinements to the transparency of the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosures Act of 1978 (AFIDA). Reforms, the department announced, would result in a more robust online filing system, paired with geospatial data, and foreign owners would have to explicitly declare the use of their farmland. Penalties for false or late filing would also increase.

4.3% of farmland in Oklahoma was owned by foreign investors by the end of 2023, according to the most recent available data from the USDA. Nationally, 3.6% of farmland is owned by foreign investors.

Canadian companies represent the largest share of foreign owned farmland in Oklahoma, at 49.5%.

Chinese companies own .0014% of all foreign owned farmland in Oklahoma, according to the USDA's 2023 data.

Smithfield Foods, which is the only Chinese-owned company listed with land holdings in Oklahoma according to the 2023 AFIDA report, shared a statement with News 9 regarding the National Farm Security Action Plan.

Smithfield Foods statement:

"Smithfield Foods is a publicly traded U.S. food company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol SFD. Our American management team is based in Smithfield, Virginia, where our company’s headquarters have been located since our founding in 1936. We employ approximately 33,000 people in the U.S. and partner with thousands of American farmers. We primarily export offal to China, cuts of the pig that are not typically consumed in the U.S.

We are a majority-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong-based WH Group Limited, a publicly traded company with shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and investors from around the world, including the United States. WH Group is not a Chinese state-owned enterprise and does not undertake any commercial activities on behalf of the Chinese government.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) approved the acquisition of Smithfield by WH Group in 2013.

Today, we own approximately 85,000 acres of American farmland – less than 1/100th of one percent of all U.S. farmland – and that number continues to decline."