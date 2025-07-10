'Pow!' Review: Mixing culture and childhood memories

Joey Clift’s short film Pow!, inspired by his childhood at powwows, uses playful animation and nostalgic video game sounds.

By: Destini Pittman

When looking back on childhood memories, many have a sense of nostalgia and happiness.

Writer and director Joey Clift's short film Pow!, mixes those feelings to tell a story from his childhood.

Pow!, which was featured at the 2025 deadCenter Film Festival, follows a young boy at a powwow as he searches for a place to charge his dying video game console.

Exclusive Interview: Pow!: Retelling native childhood memories with writer/director Joey Clift

Clift is a member of the Cowlitz Tribe. He says this film was inspired by his childhood memories of attending powwows while growing up on a reservation in Washington state.

A standout element of the film is its animation, which blends multiple visual styles to bring the story to life. Clift credits animation studio FlickerLab for helping to create the film’s unique look. The studio has previously worked with major brands such as Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, and Disney.

The film’s music is reminiscent of classic video game soundtracks, making viewers feel as if they’re inside a game.

This heartwarming short is a reminder to live in the moment and not let distractions like technology or video games take away from what’s happening right in front of you.

