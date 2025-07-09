Stillwater man arrested in connection to 2 arson events

A man was arrested in connection to two arson incidents at a Stillwater leasing office.

Wednesday, July 9th 2025, 5:21 pm

By: Destini Pittman


STILLWATER, Okla. -

The Stillwater Police Department and the Stillwater Department are investigating two separate arson incidents that happened within the same week at Chapel Ridge of Stillwater leasing office.

Police say one suspect has been arrested in connection with both fires.

According to SFD, around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 28, 2025, they responded to a structure fire at the leasing office. Officers and detectives with SPD determined that the fire was intentionally set after responding to the scene.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on July 1, SFD responded to a second fire at the same location. The SFD Deputy Fire Marshal contacted SPD detectives after identifying the fire as another act of arson.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify 32-year-old Trey Christopher as a suspect.

Officers contacted Christopher during an unrelated disturbance call at a local business on July 2. He was arrested for two counts of second-degree arson.

Christopher was transported to the Stillwater Police Department Jail and later transferred to the Payne County Jail. He was issued a $15,000 bond and released from custody on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman

Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 9th, 2025

July 7th, 2025

June 22nd, 2025

June 15th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025

July 11th, 2025