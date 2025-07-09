Cook speaks out after sudden closure of six Oklahoma State Park Restaurants

One employee, Keith White, a cook at the Beavers Bend State Park location, spoke with us about the closure and why, in hindsight, it wasn’t entirely surprising.

By: Deanne Stein

Six state park restaurants remain closed following a contract dispute between the state and their operator. Operations at all six “The Lookout Kitchen” locations were suspended on Tuesday by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.

Q: How busy was the restaurant before the closure?

“We stay busy, we do stay busy,” said Keith White, a cook at Beavers Bend State Park. “It’s not uncommon to have a 20, 30, 40-top — people come in in groups.”

Despite the steady flow of customers, White says the financial issues were hard to ignore.

Q: When did financial problems start to appear?

White says the problems were clear not long after he started working there in March.

“We were always having to wait for our pay,” he said. “It's the only job I’ve had that's been so hard to get paid.”

He describes late paychecks, bounced checks, and unreliable Cash App payments.

“It’s like pulling teeth waiting to get your money,” he said. “The pay period of July 4th is the only one I got my direct deposit—that’s the only one.”

Q: Were employees warned before the shutdown?

White says the closure came without warning.

“They knew it was coming, and they could have let us know,” White said. “Instead, everything was OK, and then—oh we’re going to be closed one day, and the next day, no job. We don’t know what’s going on, so it’s stressful.”

Q: What does the state say?

According to officials, the restaurant group owes the state more than $250,000. A letter sent to the operator in May set a July 7 deadline to comply with contract terms.

Q: What does the restaurant group say?

The group says it made a significant payment and offered to pay the full amount, but claims the state declined.

Q: Has the restaurant owner responded?

Owner JP Wilson says he isn’t ready to speak on the pay issues, but confirmed he’s still negotiating with the state and is eager to resolve.

Q: What’s next for the parks and visitors?

The restaurants will remain closed until a new agreement is reached. In the meantime, the state says it’s working to provide alternate food options for park visitors.