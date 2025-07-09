OKC Will Rogers International Airport travelers welcome TSA's new 'shoes-on' approach

Travelers will notice a big change as they go through airport security. The Transportation Safety Administration announced the end of the shoe-removal rule for passengers at security checkpoints, effective immediately.

By: Jennifer Pierce

The overall response from metro travelers to the new policy is favorable. They said that not having to remove their shoes at security checkpoints should have been implemented a long time ago.

"TSA will no longer require travelers to remove their shoes when they go through our security checkpoints," said Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Krisit Noem.

Noem announced on Tuesday. A change many Oklahomans arriving at OKC Will Rogers International Airport did not know about yet.

"I think it's a great day for travelers," said Daniel Zeigler, a passenger.

The "shoes-off" policy was implemented by the TSA in 2006 after an attempted shoe bombing, creating long security lines.

"I don't think there was any safety gain by people having their shoes on or off," said Zeigler. "And I think those metal detectors and the X-rays are going to catch anything that would be in a shoe anyway, so I think it will speed up travel."

Noem spoke about the advancements made in airport security technology that led to the change of the outdated policy. People familiar with international travel say the United States still has a long way to go.

"I travel to different countries and I've been in different airports and the United States, even the nice airports we're way behind," said Guillermina Osoria, passenger. "In other parts of the world you literally walk right through those machines."

Travelers said they would like to see other changes made, such as regulations to carry-on liquids.

"That would be great," said Zeigler. "But this is a great first step."

TSA officials stated that random shoe checks will be conducted, and passengers may be required to remove their shoes if an alarm is triggered.

Ending the "shoes-off" policy is one of several recent TSA changes. The first being the implementation of REAL ID.

