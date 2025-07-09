Water main break closes northwest OKC street, damages businesses

A water main break in northwest Oklahoma City has shut down NW 63rd to NW 71st in both direction, with damage to nearby businesses.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A large water main break flooded the parking lot of a business in northwest Oklahoma City Monday afternoon, damaging the property and forcing a major road closure, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene between NW 63rd Street and NW 71st Street after water began rapidly pouring into the area. Fire officials said all lanes in both directions are shut down while city crews assess the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

The fire department reported that there is significant water damage to at least one business in the area. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Drivers are being asked by authorities to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while work continues.

Authorities have not given a timeline for when the road will reopen. This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

UPDATE:

OKC Utilities has issued the following press release:

All four lanes of May Avenue between Northwest 69th Street and Northwest 72nd Street are closed while Oklahoma City Utilities crews make an emergency repair to a 48-inch water main that burst earlier this morning. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes if needing to access businesses or residences in this area.

At this time, a large portion of customers in north OKC can expect lower-than-normal water pressure until the repair is complete. Some customers may also experience temporary service disruptions.

Utilities estimates the water main repair will be finished by 8 p.m., pending unforeseen challenges due to the size of the main. The cause of the issue has not yet been determined.