Hope Wins: OKC National Memorial & Museum unveils new tribute honoring Thunder championship and bombing anniversary

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum unveiled a new exhibit titled “Hope Wins,” honoring both the Thunder’s first NBA championship and the 30th anniversary of the OKC bombing as symbols of the city’s resilience and unity.

By: Anna Denison

A new chapter in Oklahoma City’s story of resilience and triumph was unveiled at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Titled “Hope Wins,” the new installation honors the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-ever NBA Championship, a milestone that comes in the same year as the 30th anniversary of the 1995 bombing.

Revealed on Wednesday, the tribute is now a part of Chapter 10: Hope inside the museum. The centerpiece of the new display is a photograph taken by Thunder team photographer Jimmy Do.

The image captures Thunder players on their championship parade bus as it pauses in front of the 9:03 Gate, a moment the museum describes as deep symbolism and reflection for the city.

The museum said the parade bus was marked with the number 30, a nod to the three decades since the bombing, and traveled in the opposite direction along NW 5th Street from the path taken by the perpetrator in 1995, a reversal that illustrates the city’s ongoing journey through darkness into light.

A Place Where Every Player's Journey Begins

The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has become a key part of the Thunder’s identity and an essential introduction to Oklahoma for every new player. As part of a unique partnership, all new Thunder players tour the museum before their first game, a moment designed not only for education but also for an emotional connection to the city’s story.

“It’s more than just a tour,” said Memorial Museum President and CEO Kari Watkins. “It’s about connecting to the spirit of resilience and community.”

Thunder forward Jalen Williams echoed that sentiment:

"Just kind of having that ‘together’ mentality and being able to pick yourself up after the tragedy that happened…getting back to an even better place, and coming together as a community. You kind of feel that all throughout Oklahoma. That’s something our team tries to carry with us.”

