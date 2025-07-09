Gayla Peevey talks hippo song fame and decades-long zoo connection

Oklahoma City native Gayla Peevey speaks about her iconic Christmas song and decades-long bond with the OKC Zoo as a statue is to be unveiled in her honor.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Gayla Peevey was just 10 years old when her unforgettable holiday anthem, “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” became a national sensation in 1953. The song made Peevey a part of Oklahoma history. Thanks to a creative campaign by the Oklahoma City Zoo, children from across the state helped raise enough money to purchase a real-life hippo, Matilda, as a Christmas gift inspired by Peevey’s performance.

Now, more than 70 years later, the Oklahoma City Zoo is honoring both Peevey and Matilda with a new bronze statue, celebrating the story that continues to warm hearts every holiday season. Ahead of the statue’s unveiling, News 9 caught up with Peevey for a special interview reflecting on her childhood fame, Oklahoma’s love for animals, and the iconic song.





Can you take us back to 1953, when the song was released?

A: Well, the record was released, and it was a big hit. So it was played everywhere, and it was all over the radio and everything. The director of the zoo had this big idea. A light bulb went off, and he said, "Let's just get Gayla a hippopotamus."

So they created a campaign fundraiser called Gayla Peevey Hippo Fund, and the kids sent in their nickels and dimes, and by Christmas, they were able to actually purchase Matilda. She was flown in on Christmas Eve morning, and I got to greet her, and then of course, the zoo was able to house my hippo.

Did you ever think you were going to be a part of Oklahoma history?

A: No, I didn't, and it's such a thrill and a real honor, and this Bronze that's being dedicated tomorrow unveiled. I haven't seen it yet, and I'm so excited.

What do you want people to know about the zoo and your history with animals in Oklahoma?

A: So that's very special. We go back a long way, way back to 53 when the hippo was purchased and donated. And I've been in touch and have a relationship with them ever since. 72 years. So I love that. And the song has just been rediscovered with every new generation. Kids discover it and think it's a brand new song every Christmas, and I get letters, you know, oh, "I love this new Christmas song." It's not new, but it just keeps going.

The unveiling of Peevy and Matilda's statue will be held on July 10 in Love's Pachyderm building, with a public meet and greet from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.