Bojangles to open 2 new locations in Oklahoma City

Bojangles is opening its first Oklahoma locations in Oklahoma City. Check out if either location is near you.

By: Graham Dowers

The southern-style fast food chain Bojangles is set to open its first location in Oklahoma City soon, with another on the way. The Carolina-born restaurant chain specializes in Southern chicken, biscuits and tea made daily.

The first Bojangles restaurant to be completed is currently under construction at North Penn Avenue and West Memorial Road, next to the DICK'S House of Sports. That location could open its doors before the end of this year.

A second location is in the early stages of development at Interstate 240 and South Eastern Avenue in southeast Oklahoma City. No timeline has been announced regarding its opening.

These will be the first Bojangles establishments in Oklahoma, extending the restaurant's footprint beyond its traditional Southeast U.S. roots.