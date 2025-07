EMSA issued a third medical heat alert of 2025 for Oklahoma City.

A medical heat alert is in effect for the Oklahoma City area.

EMSA paramedics responded to 7 heat-related illness calls on Tuesday, with 6 people sent to the hospital according to officials.

Heat alerts are issued when 5 or more heat-related illness calls are reported within 24 hours.

This is the third medical heat alert issued of 2025.

